Nakuul Mehta Introduces His Son Sufi Through A Video Of Their Weekend Getaway; Watch

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta is among the notable actors on television who has garnered tons of love and appreciation for his stellar performances. As the actor and his wife Jankee Mehta became parents to a baby boy last year, he left his fans in awe by sharing a cute video clip of his son, Sufi on social media.

Nakuul Mehta is best known for his amazing performances in tv shows namely Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Lip Sing Battle, etc. He also hosted the reality TV series, India's Got Talent in 2015.

Nakuul Mehta pens a note to the world on behalf of his son Sufi

Nakuul Mehta recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he depicted how his one-year-old son, Sufi was having a ball at their weekend getaway with all their family members sitting around him. The actor also added an iconic Bollywood song in the background while writing a letter to the world on behalf of his son. In the caption, he first introduced his son, Sufi and wrote on his behalf stating how it took him one whole year to convince his folks to put up a video on his feed. He further stated how he was spending time with his favourite people in the whole wide world, experiencing the sun, the sea and the sand. He even promoted his father's tv show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 by asking everyone to watch it every weeknight at 8.

"Hello World, This is Sufi. Thank you for sticking around for so long. It took me one whole year of convincing before my folks agreed to put up a video on my feed. Also, the only feed I ever knew was the one my Mumma gave me Spending time with my favourite people in the whole wide world experiencing the sun, the sea and the sand. Missing my Dadda in the video, but hey, he is behind the camera making memories. No, don’t feel bad for him. He’s always in front of the camera otherwise. He says I must remind you that you can catch him every weeknight at 8 on everyone’s favourite TV show! Also, overheard Mumma telling him to sthaap pimpin’ his show on every post. Adults, I tell ya Have a great weekend, you’ll" (sic)

The fans couldn't keep calm after watching the video and they took the comments section to express their love for him. Some fans also stated how cute he looked in the video while some others stated how it made their day. Rest all others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section as they extended their love for Nakuul Mehta's son. Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@nakuulmehta