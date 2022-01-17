Nakuul Mehta Shares Glimpse Into His 'Birthday Morning' With Son Sufi; See Pic

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta rang into his 39th birthday today, Janaury 17. The actor received heaps of wishes and love from his fans, friends and his wife, Jankee via social media.

Sharing a glimpse into his birthday celebration, the actor shared a serene moment he captured on the morning of his birthday with his 11-months-old son, Sufi.

Nakuul Mehta's 'birthday morning' with Sufi

Taking to his social media handles on January 17, Nakuul Mehta shared a picture of his blue-eyed son, Sufi, to give a glimpse into his birthday mornings with him. In the caption, the actor expressed his gratefulness for the wishes and love he received on the occasion and mentioned how his son reminds him of kindness and love in this world.

He wrote, ''Birthday mornings look a bit like this now… 💚 Complete with hope, a flower, some green grass, an expansive sky full of possibilities and the offspring who reminds you that nothing in the world matters more than kindness & love. Sufi’s Dadda is grateful for all your wishes, messages & calls. ❤️ (sic)''

Nakuul's wife Jankee Mehta wishes actor on 39th birthday

Nakuul's wife, Jankee Mehta also took to her Instagram to share a doting post for the actor to wish him on his 39th birthday. Describing him as 'Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer', she fwrote, ''To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. ✨❣️ Happiest birthday baby (sic)''

The actor's 11-month-old son, Sufi, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to ICU in the hospital. The duo later informed the fans that he had recovered and returned to being 'his mischievous and inquisitive self'. On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is currently playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

(Image: @nakuulmehta/Instagram)