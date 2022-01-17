Last Updated:

Nakuul Mehta Shares Glimpse Into His 'Birthday Morning' With Son Sufi; See Pic

'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' actor Nakuul Mehta took to his social media to share a glimpse into his birthday morning with his son, Sufi.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Nakuul Mehta

Image: @nakuulmehta/Instagram


Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta rang into his 39th birthday today, Janaury 17. The actor received heaps of wishes and love from his fans, friends and his wife, Jankee via social media.

Sharing a glimpse into his birthday celebration, the actor shared a serene moment he captured on the morning of his birthday with his 11-months-old son, Sufi. 

Nakuul Mehta's 'birthday morning' with Sufi

Taking to his social media handles on January 17, Nakuul Mehta shared a picture of his blue-eyed son, Sufi, to give a glimpse into his birthday mornings with him. In the caption, the actor expressed his gratefulness for the wishes and love he received on the occasion and mentioned how his son reminds him of kindness and love in this world.

READ | Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19, gives a glimpse of his life in quarantine

He wrote, ''Birthday mornings look a bit like this now… 💚 Complete with hope, a flower, some green grass, an expansive sky full of possibilities and the offspring who reminds you that nothing in the world matters more than kindness & love. Sufi’s Dadda is grateful for all your wishes, messages & calls. ❤️ (sic)''

READ | Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh talks about 'hard days in COVID ICU' with son Sufi
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Nakuul's wife Jankee Mehta wishes actor on 39th birthday

Nakuul's wife, Jankee Mehta also took to her Instagram to share a doting post for the actor to wish him on his 39th birthday. Describing him as 'Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer', she fwrote, ''To my Invincible, Unstoppable, Trailblazer and the Best Dada Sufi could have asked for in the whole wide world. You are born to do only great things in this life, so go achieve them while Sufi and I stand by you, smile with you and love you through every single moment of it all. ✨❣️ Happiest birthday baby (sic)''

READ | Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee shares son Sufi's health update; 'getting stronger day by day'

The actor's 11-month-old son, Sufi, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to ICU in the hospital. The duo later informed the fans that he had recovered and returned to being 'his mischievous and inquisitive self'. On the work front, Nakuul Mehta is currently playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

READ | Nakuul Mehta reviews Ranveer Singh's '83', latter recalls duo's acting course days

(Image: @nakuulmehta/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nakuul Mehta, Sufi, Jankee Mehta
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com