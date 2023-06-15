Nakuul Mehta Left Completely Overwhelmed By A Surprise Visit From Fan

Why you’re reading this: Nakuul Mehta, known for his roles in popular television shows like Ishqbaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara has garnered a devoted fan base who deeply admire his talent and on-screen presence. Recently, one of his fans decided to surprise him in a truly unexpected and extraordinary manner, leaving him astonished.

Mehta is currently playing the role of Ram Kapoor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3

He took to social media to share an exciting encounter he had with one of his fans.

Nakuul Mehta’s heartwarming encounter with his fan

He recently had a heartwarming encounter with a devoted fan that left him speechless and brimming with joy. Taking to his social media accounts, he shared a heartfelt picture featuring himself with elated fans who had made the extraordinary journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai just to meet him.

The actor expressed his astonishment and overwhelming emotions upon learning that the fan had checked herself into a hostel based on a random social media post he had made. The depth of admiration and effort displayed by the fan deeply touched Nakuul, and he reflected on the profound significance of such moments.

(Nakuul Mehta shared the post expressing his gratitude to his fans | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

He expressed his hope that these cherished memories would endure even after the spotlight fades away, as they serve as reminders of the genuine connections formed through his work. He also acknowledged her daughters for giving her the courage to pursue this adventure.

Nakuul Mehta returns with Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

In other news, Nakuul Mehta made a comeback with Disha Parmar in the highly anticipated series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 which started airing from May 25. They two worked together in the previous season also which again was loved by the audience.