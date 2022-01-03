Nakuul Mehta’s Wife Jankee Parekh Talks About 'hard Days In COVID ICU' With Son Sufi

On Monday, television actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram and penned a long emotional note about their 11-months-old son, Sufi, who tested COVID-19 positive recently.

In her latest post, she talked about the brave battle of the little kid in the ICU. The couple's son tested positive after Nakuul and Jankee contracted the virus in the last week of December 2021.

Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh talks about her son testing COVID-19 +ve

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Jankee posted a series of pictures and revealed that Sufi got symptoms two weeks back, around the same time when the couple tested positive. In the caption, she shared that they rushed the little boy to the hospital in the middle of the night. She wrote, "What followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?".

She revealed that running around to take care of Sufi had left her in a bad state as she was herself COVID-19 positive. She expressed gratitude to the frontline workers- doctors and Sufi's nanny for the baby boy. Jankee concluded her note with a plea to all the parents for keeping themselves safe as that would have irreplaceable repercussions on their children at home. The mother signed off, "Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them."

On the same day, Nakuul and Jankee's son Sufi also turned 11-months-old. Talking about it, she penned, "Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison." As soon as the post was up on the internet, several celebrity friends like Anita Hassanandani, Harleen Sethi, Mukul Chadda, Abhijeet Sawant, and others praised the family's strength in the comments section of the post.

Image: Instagram/@jank_ee