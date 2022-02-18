Namita Thapar Of 'Shark Tank India' Dons 'Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai' Tee; Ashneer Grover Reacts

On Friday, February 18, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar took social media by storm with her latest fashion pick. It wasn't any elegant saree or gorgeous dress, instead, the entrepreneur opted for a quirky t-shirt with the text 'Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai' imprinted on it. Loyal fans of the show know that the aforementioned text is the most famous dialogue of BharatPe's co-founder and Namita's co-judge Ashneer Grover.

Namita Thapar's quirky look

While in one photo, Namita Thapar flaunts the meme t-shirt, another sees her slaying the ensemble in style. Audiences have converted Ashneer Grover's 'Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai' dialogue in umpteen memes in the past. Now, the quirky t-shirt has once again sent social media abuzz. Sharing the pictures online, Namita Thapar informed fans that the tees are her weekend-ready attires. She wrote, "Ready for the weekend with my favourite t shirts." Check out the photos below:

Netizens in immense numbers have reacted to Namita's post, however, the best reaction came from the OG owner of the meme, Ashneer Grover himself. As soon as the post caught the attention of BharatPe's co-founder he took to the comment section to laud Thapar as 'cute'. Meanwhile, users also requested Thapar to share from where they can get the customised t-shirts for themselves. A slew of fans also began chanting 'Ye Sab Doglapan Hai' under the post. Take a look at the reactions here:

This comes just days after Ashneer Grover hit the headlines for his get-together with Indian rap sensation, Baadshah. It was on Tuesday when Grover hung out with the Wakhra Swag songstress. He also took to Instagram to give fans a quick glimpse of their meeting online. While sharing a photo alongside Badshah, Ashneer hailed him as 'fellow Delhi ladka. He wrote, "Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer! What a guy!" Check out the photo shared by Ashneer Grover below:

Shark Tank India has already completed its first season and details of a second season remain unknown. Apart from Ashneer and Namita, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh were a few other entrepreneurs included in the judging panel of the show.

(Image: Instagram/@namitathapar, @ashneer.grover)