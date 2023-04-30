Nandish Sandhu's Brother Dies Due To Cancer, Uttaran Actor Pens Emotional Note

Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu recently took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post after his brother Onkar Singh's untimely demise. Reportedly, Onkar Singh Sandhu died on April 28 after battling with cancer for a long time. His funeral was held in the presence of his friends and family.

Nandish Sandhu shared a photo of his brother and penned, "This is how you will always be remembered meri jaan. Smiling, spreading joy, touching lives and a true fighter. See you on the other side Chote. You’ve taught us all how to fight right till the end and that too smiling. I promise to celebrate you every single day of my life. R.I.P. Onkar Singh Sandhu." Soon after he announced the news of his brother's death, several actors took to the comments to pay their respects.

Ankita Lokhande wrote, "May he rest in peace Nandish.. sending lots and lots of strength to u and family .. Stay strong," while Pooja Gor commented, "So sorry to hear this. May his soul rest in peace. Strength to you and your family." Other stars including Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Ali Merchant, and Munisha Khatwani, among others also paid their condolences. Meanwhile, a fan commented, "He is really so cute person ever when I meet always he treat like me a younger brother because we are r family bro sorry for ur loss @nandishsandhu." Check the post below:

Nandish Sandhu work front

Nandish Sandhu was last seen in the film titled Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan. Recently, he made an appearance in the OTT web series titled Jubilee. He shared the screen with Aparshakti Khurrana and Aditi Rao Hydari. Nandish Sandhu rose to fame from his daily soap Uttaran starring Rashmi Desai and Tina Datta.

