Sherlyn Chopra Signs Petition; Nandish Sandhu Calls Arnab Goswami's Arrest 'wrong'

Actors Sherlyn Chopra and Nandish Singh Sandhu on Wednesday took to their Twitter handle to condemn the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Sherlyn Chopra signed the petition to end the Emergency era in Maharashtra.

Sandhu said, "We agree or disagree with #ArnabGoswami is our own opinion. But his arrest like this is not giving out a good message at large. Even if this is all a political as a lot of us believe , still it does not set a good example for our youth. This is wrong..." [sic]

I have signed this petition.

Let us all show our solidarity in fighting the good fight to defend our democracy and our freedom.

Our basic human rights are non-negotiable.

Together, we are a mighty force.

United we stand!

Vande Maataram!

Bharat Maa ki Jai! 🙏#IndiaWithArnab https://t.co/KazAd9V0ZY — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) November 4, 2020

A Free Press is 1 of the pillars of democracy.

It defends our freedom without a gun.

It is the vigilant guardian of the rights of the ordinary citizen.

It is also the most dangerous foe of tyranny.

Today,our democracy has been attacked! #IndiaForFreeSpeech#IndiaStandsWithArnab — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) November 4, 2020

Truth is treason in an empire of lies.

True journalism is the protection between people and any sort of totalitarian rule.

That's why my hero is a one in a million journalist, #ArnabGoswami #ArnabWeAreWithYou#FreeArnab #BharatwithArnabGoswami @republic @Republic_Bharat pic.twitter.com/Q98Ry9C2NI — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) November 4, 2020

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back'

Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

Bombay High Court to hear Arnab Goswami’s illegal arrest plea at 3 pm on Thursday

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

Prior to being produced before the court, Arnab highlighted the injuries on his arms on camera as he stated that he was assaulted by 7 police officers. "I've shown it to the doctors. It was Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and 7 other policemen. They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me," Arnab said just before entering the court.

