'Narcos Mexico Season 2' Teaser Out, Fans In Love With Félix Gallardo

Get ready to spend your Valentine’s day with drug lords! Netflix has announced that season 2 of Narcos: Mexico will begin streaming on Feb 13. A teaser for the same was released recently. With just over a month to go, the teaser looks promising and intrigues the audience.

Three weeks ago, the streaming giant gave us a sneak peek of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) in a video. The new teaser shows us what is going to be in the store for everyone. As cartel boss Félix Gallardo sits at the head of a table, he is surrounded by his friends and foes in a tense atmosphere. DEA agent Walter Breslin (Scoot McNairy) is seen in a van wearing headphones as if he is listening to Gallardo’s conversation. He puts on the headphones and says, “Backstabbing’s hard work; it wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.” As Walter Breslin finishes saying this, all the people sitting at the table pull out their weapons under the table except Félix Gallardo.

The series was first based in Colombia for three seasons and was heavily based on Medellin and Cali cartel. The infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar’s assassination was also depicted in the second season. The series shifted to Mexico after the three seasons.

The series takes some liberty to dramatise the growth of the Guadalajara Cartel. Félix Gallardo is played by Diego Luna and the beloved Kiki Camarena who relocates from California to Guadalajara is played by Michael Peña in the first season of Narcos: Mexico. He relocates with his family to join his new job.

Audience reaction:

That 'Poker Face' though!! love Diego Luna’s portrayal of Felix Gallardo in Narcos. So calm, calculative and ruthless when it comes to keep his power. #Narcos — Neslihan Yıldız (@yildiznesli) January 6, 2020

FINALLY!! — Justin Ellis (@ItsJustinEllis) January 6, 2020

Scoot McNairy And Diego Luna will be seen in pivotal roles in the upcoming season with many new cast members also set to join in. The new entrants in the season comprise of Sosie Bacon, Myra Hermosillo, Jose Julian, and Flavio Medina. The cast will also include the likes of Matt Letscher as Jaime Kuykendall.

Image Source: Screengrab from Youtube

