Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story: Who Is Riya Shukla Aka Pinky? All You Need To Know

The makers of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story have managed to create a good buzz around the upcoming television show. The romantic drama series will be based on a young girl, Pinky, and the audience is eager to know who is the leading lady in the show. It has been confirmed that Riya Shukla will be depicting the role of Pinky and the fans can tune on January 27 to see her on-screen avatar. Read more to know about Riya Shukla and her upcoming show, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next; Will Adapt 'The Intern' With Rishi Kapoor

Also Read | Kejriwal Claims BJP's "dirty Politics" Over Shaheen Bagh, Says He'll Open Route On Feb 8

Also Read | Protest Against Khalistani Leader Pannu In New York After He Sets Constitution Ablaze

Who is Riya Shukla?

Riya Shukla will be portraying the role of a girl who is on a hunt to find a perfect match for herself. The actor managed to bag the role of Pinky with her acting abilities that she has displayed with her various projects in the industry so far. She managed to debut in the industry by taking part in the famous dance TV show, Dance India Dance.

Riya then got the opportunity to play a role in the film Nil Bate Sannata through which she established herself as a talented actor. She went to work with veteran actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Swara Bhaskar in the film and portrayed the role of Swara Bhaskar's daughter Apeksha Shivlal Sahai aka 'Apu' in the critically acclaimed film. Riya later appeared in many other films such as Hichki, The New Classmate and 3rd Eye. Read more to know about Riya Shukla.

Also Read | Monitoring Strengthened Along Border In WB After Nepal Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Also Read | India Cherishes Very Special Friendship With Bhutan, Ties Will Continue To Deepen: PM Modi

What is Riya Shukla aka Pinky's height? (approx)

If the promos of the show are anything to go by, Riya plays the role of a woman who is short in height. Riya Shukla aka Pinky's height is 5'2". As one of the promos suggest, Pinky believes that just like Jaya Bachchan found her soulmate in Amitabh Bachchan, she too will find her own Amitabh Bachchan.

So happy!What else can a director ask for!@ReallySwara 4 best actor critics choice & #riyashukla for best child actor #nilbatteysannata 🙏🏽😀 https://t.co/JESkIL6ubM — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) December 4, 2016

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.