Kejriwal Claims BJP's "dirty Politics" Over Shaheen Bagh, Says He'll Open Route On Feb 8

Addressing a roadshow in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road. Alleging that the BJP is resorting to "dirty politics", Kejriwal said that Shaheen Bagh has been protesting for over a month now and yet the saffron party is doing politics.

He said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour". He also alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything".

"I can give you this in writing, BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi polls will take place on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against AAP chief and current CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. While Congress is eyeing a comeback in the name of late CM Shiela Dikshit, BJP is contesting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling AAP is seeking votes claiming their work in the sector of education, health and water in the past five years.

On the sidelines of the heated campaign, a Twitter war between the parties is going on, in what seems to be an attempt to woo the young voters. The trend started with AAP posting memes and parody highlighting the achievements of CM Kejriwal in the last five years. Soon after, Congress and BJP also joined the ranks to criticise each other. However, it took a serious turn when the AAP posted a parody of their campaign song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" with visuals of Manoj Tiwari dancing on it. This irked the BJP and the saffron party slapped a whopping 500 crore defamation notice on AAP.

(with PTI inputs and image from PTI)

