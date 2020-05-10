Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Haraamkhor': Interesting Trivia That Fans Need To Check Out

Haraamkhor is 2015 film directed by Shlok Sharma and produced by Shlok Sharma and Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. The story revolves around Shyam, a teacher who falls in love with his student Sandhya. However, things go for a spin when they find themselves in a love triangle when her classmate also tries to woo her.

The movie takes place in an unnamed village where Shyam is a teacher. The movie is also quite funny because of the way it shows the girls wanting to study and the boys wanting to goof around. It also shows a taboo affair between a young girl and her teacher. Did you know that the film completed its shooting in just 16 days? Yes, despite its jarring story, the movie won the Silver Gateway Award during the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival’s India Gold section. Read some interesting facts and trivia of Haraamkhor below.

Haraamkhor trivia

The movie won the Silver Gateway Award during the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival’s India Gold section.

Before releasing in theatres across India in January, it faced a tense battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as it refused to certify it on grounds of the film’s subject matter.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, this film completed its shooting in just 16 days.

Actor Shweta Tripathi was 27 years old when she shot for her role in this film. She also played the role of a 14-year-old girl named Sandhya.

The Pune police had registered a case against filmmaker Shlok Sharma following a complaint by Balbharati, Maharashtra's textbook bureau, objecting to striking similarities between its logo and promotion scenes from Sharma's Haraamkhor.

Haraamkhor (2015) was supposed to be the debut film of Shweta Tripathi, but due to a delay in its release, Masaan (2015) turned out to be her official debut film.

