Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Watchlist On IMDb, From 'Bicycle Thieves' To 'Mammo'; Check Out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his critically acclaimed performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, The Lunchbox, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Black Friday, Haraamkhor, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more. The star has inspired many with his journey to becoming an actor and sealing down all customs of a typical hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui not only has a great choice in selecting movies for himself but also has an interesting watchlist of his own. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's watchlist as per IMDb.

In the Mood for Love (2000)

In the Mood for Love is an Asian movie released in the year 2000. The Hong Kong romantic drama film is written, produced, and directed by Wong Kar-wai. In the Mood for Love follows the story of a man (played by Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung) whose spouses have an affair together and who slowly develop feelings for each other. In the Mood for Love premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival.

Bicycle Thieves (1948)

Bicycle Thieves is a classic Italian neorealist drama film. It is directed by Vittorio De Sica. Bicycle Thieves tells us the story of a poor father searching post-World War II Rome for his stolen bicycle, without which he will lose the job which was to be the salvation of his young family. The storyline is adapted from a novel by Luigi Bartolini. Bicycle Thieves was also cited as one of the most influential films in cinema history and it is considered part of the canon of classic cinema.

Sparsh (1980)

Sparsh is an Indian classic drama starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The 1980 Indian Hindi feature film directed by Sai Paranjpye. Sparsh won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It is about a visually impaired principal and a sighted teacher from a school for the blind, where they fall in love.

Mammo (1994)

Mammo is another Bollywood classic. It is helmed by Shyam Benegal and stars Farida Jalal, Surekha Sikri, Amit Phalke and Rajit Kapur. Mammo won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 1995. Farida Jalal won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Performance, while Surekha Sikri won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film was critically acclaimed and is considered as one of Benegal's best works.

The Secret In Their Eyes (2009)

The Secret in Their Eyes is a Spanish crime drama film is based on the novel La pregunta de sus Ojos (The Question in Their Eyes) by Eduardo Sacheri. The film received awards in both Hollywood and Spain. It is directed, co-written, produced and edited by Juan José Campanella.

