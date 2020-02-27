'Nazar' Written Update For February 26: Madhu Tries To Stop The Wedding

One of the most successful mythological dramas on Indian television, Nazar has recently ended its first season on Tuesday, February 18. The show is based on the themes of dark magic and witch mythology. The new season is called Nazar 2. Take a look at the written update of the 26th February episode.

Also read: 'Nazar 2' Written Update For February 19, 2020: A New Story Of Dayan Begins

Nazar written update of February 26

Appu was not able to breathe, following which Vishala stopped the car. A frightened Appu then said that the witch was there. Madhu went to the other side of the car and throttled Vishala, after which she took her to the forest. Madhu said that it is now impossible for anyone to save her. Everyone proceeds to the temple.

Also read: Nazar Written Update For February 14, 2020: Ansh Is Attacked

Palak asked why did they come so early and why they were being so hasty. Kavita said their pandit ji said the sooner he gets married the earlier he would be fine, health-wise. The hospital wouldn’t wait for Naina’s treatment for a month. Uncle said that if they don’t tell them they will stop her treatment. Palak then said that she couldn’t let anything happen to her.

Appu asked when will they go back home, to which she said they will go back soon. Madhu was outside. She said she couldn't go inside and stop this wedding. She wouldn’t let the bride go to the temple. Urushi said that they can only sit and wait here.

Palak then dressed up as the bride. She came in there in the rally of an idol. Madhu couldn’t hear anything and she held her head. Palak walked towards the temple. Madhu then went inside the water. She saw Palak going to the temple. Palak said that she has to do this for Naina. Then they talked about money to which Dadi said let them get married first. Kavita said she knows they will keep their word. Appu asked where Madhu didi was. She said not to worry and assures that Madhu will come soon.

Palak came to the temple and by then the wedding had already started. They made each other wear the garland. Pandit Ji told to start the rounds. Madhu then said this wedding cannot take place, and that he has to do something to stop this wedding. He couldn't face Devi’s power. Palak and Appu were making the rounds around the fire.

Later, Madhu said she has to send her black powers inside but it would deactivate them for the next few days. Madhu then throws a fireball inside, after which everyone gets worried. Dadi urges them to keep taking the rounds. Madhu sets the entire temple on fire, terrifying everyone. Dadi says that the witch is trying to stop this wedding. and begs God to let this wedding happen. Urushi sees Palak’s feet stamps on the floor. Finally, Madhu says this storm will not end.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.