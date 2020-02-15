Nazar Written Update For February 14, 2020: Ansh Is Attacked

In today's episode of Nazar, Ansh told Mohana that he till date thought that Mohana betrayed them. Piya said that Papa thought Mohana told the truth and if she lost then they would all be in trouble and they could not take such a big risk. Ansh agreed to stand with Mohana but Piya refused to let him come since he needed rest and their entire family was with her and asked him to worry. Ansh asked Piya to promise him that he would not let anything happen to herself and Piya promised him that she would not let anything happen to her. Read more below:

Piya later tied Mohana and the latter told them that they were inviting that challenger but he had said that he would come on Chaturveshi's night. Piya had planned to fool him into thinking that it was Chaturveshi's night while Saavi asked how would she make him see the moon for the same. Piya told her that she would not do it but Ayush would. She looked at the sky and asked Ayush to do it for them despite it was against the law of nature but they were in trouble so anyhow had to do it.

She requested Ayush to make the moon look like it was Chaturveshi's night while Mohana said that it was impossible. Piya asked for Ayush's help again while just then the moon changed its shape. Meanwhile, Nishant realised that Ayush helped them while Piya said that the challenger could come there anytime. Naman then added that he could come from anywhere as well.

Suddenly, a fireball came towards them and Nishant asked all of them to stay prepared by taking their positions and attack when he asked them to. Piya said that it would take all of them under attack and noticed that the fireball was going towards the building, while everyone got worried about Ansh who was present there. On the other hand, the police at their house saw the fireball coming towards them, so all of them ran away while the fire burnt the entire house.

Their family rushed inside the house and saw that everything was destroyed by the fire while they started looking out for Ansh and rushed in his room. They saw that Ansh was suffocating and Mohana smirked while Priya glared at her. Later Mohana asked Piya if she believed that she was not lying. Piya asked Mohana why the fireball attacked Ansh first and not her, while Mohana replied saying that because everyone was with her.

Piya gets hesitant and could not believe what Mohana said. She asked her how could she trust her since she had always fooled them. Mohana promised that if they helped her, she would go away from their lives forever but asked them to promise her that they would not step back. Piya asked for a guarantee that she would do what she said while Mohana offered to make a blood vow. She also warned them that the one who would fight the challenger might have to lose their life and then asked Piya to meet her alone if she agreed.

