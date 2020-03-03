'Nazar' Written Update | March 2: Madhulika's Plan To Get Her Powers

Nazar is one of the most popular mythological dramas on Indian television and stars several acclaimed TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Piya seems to be possessed by Vishalika's curse. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar. Here is the Nazar written update for March 2, 2020:

'Nazar' written update for March 2

Nazar's March 2 episode started off with Madhulika getting excited about what she had orchestrated. It was regarding her successful plan. She set things in order to get her powers back from the Daayan tree. Both Urvashi and Narmada escorted Palak back to the house with all the rituals. In the meantime, Madhulika was not able to get her powers back and passed out because of the Trishul on the terrace.

The Pandit declared that the Trishul stopped an evil force from striking them. Madhulika was visibly confused as she did already bind the powers of Trishul. Urvashi asked Palak to become friends with Apurv. Meanwhile, Madhulika was moved to stop them. But, Palak entered Apurv’s room before Madhulika could and Apurv told her to promise him that she will not leave. Palak wished to keep the idol of the goddess close while Apurv kept it near the balcony. Madhulika fell off again and Hema Malini made fun of her.

Apurv then organised a sleeping area for Palak for her comfort and Palak decided to tell him a story. Palak wrote her name and later told another story on her own to Apurv. Halfway through the story, Apurv fell asleep. Meanwhile, Madhulika overheard their conversation and got upset with their intimacy. She even got more worried as Apurv slept without drinking the Daayan Bhasm milkshake. The episode ends here. Stay tuned to get more updates about the show.

