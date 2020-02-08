Nazar Written Update For February 7 | Ansh And Piya Fake A Fight For Mohanna

Nazar is one of the most successful mythological drama on Indian television and stars incredible actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. The show is based on dark magic and witch mythology. In the previous episode, Piya seems to be possessed by Vishalika's curse. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for February 7, 2020

In the latest episode of Nazar, Ansh and Piya are seen fighting for their kid. They are seen talking about Ansh moving on. However, Piya raises concern over her kid being harassed by the new mother. However, all this fight was fake, it is only to convince Mohana that they are in a fight and it is not a real one. Mohanna is listening to all the conversations. She then interferes and asks them not to fight. However, Piya is still fake furious. Further, Mohana asks Ansh to go downstairs as all the guests are waiting. She assures Piya, that they will find a good wife for Ansh.On the other hand, Naman is seeing Savi from afar, from what he sees, he believes that Savi is awestruck by the guy. He is worried that he will stand no chance and talks to himself.

Cut to next scene where Ansh is seen walking next to his family members. He informs everyone that Piya and Ansh are pretending to fight. According to Vedeshree, Mahanna will lose all her powers within two days and that is until when they will have to put the act up. They discuss that Piya needs to know the plan and be rest assured and everything else is a drama until Mohanna is weak.

In the next scene, Mohanna is introducing all the girls in the house to Ansh. She explains why Ansh has to remarry. Then Piya disturbs everyone in the house. Piya says that she has to move on as well. Piya says, even she will find a guy for herself to remarry. Everyone is shocked at Piya’s actions. She invites men or suitors for her selection. Then Piya and Ansh are at a showdown, they are competing with each other, for which guy is better.

Furthermore, Ansh is finalising a girl and so is Piya, they agree on preparing for the wedding. Then cut to the room, where Ansh is explaining Piya that it’s all fake, however, she is ruining the moment. However, they are in disagreement over everything. Then Sameer, Piya’s suitor, comes in with a gift. She goes off to try it. Moreover, Ansh and Sameer get into a fight. Also, Ansh kicks Sameer out of the house.

Cut to the main hall, Mohana is seen preparing immensely for the wedding. The family of Ansh is worried that Mohana will finish what she set out for. They are all thinking of ways to get rid of the wedding.

Then Sameer enters the room in a groom’s attire. Everyone is shocked that he is already here. Sameer then tells everyone that Piya wants to get married right away.

