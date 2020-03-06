Nazar Written Update | March 05: Palak’s Ceremony After Marriage

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features some famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar written update - March 5, 2020

In the March 5th episode of Nazar, Madhulika asked Hema and Malini to place some Sindoor over her door. They then put black Bhasm instead as they did not know the difference. Madhulika then planned on getting Palak off balance, using a toy car. Palak then sprained herself and injured her hand. Madhulika accused her of marking footprints on the wall.

Palak took Urvashi and Narmada to show them the ash while they all tried to find the Sindoor. Meanwhile, The Panditji wondered how a Tri Shakti Ratna could break like glass. Madhulika joined the braid of Vishala on her head and decided to unleash her powers. Meanwhile, Apurv threw his toys at Palak as she told her lies. Palak got injured and Apurv felt truly sorry for his actions. He patched her up and when he did, Palak saw the marks on Apurv’s body. She inquired about them and Apurv told her that everyone knew about the Daayan incident.

Narmada asked Urvashi to make Madhulika understand that Palak is Apurv’s wife. Later on, they prepared for Palak’s ‘Muh Dikhai’ while Hema and Malini helped Palak to get ready. Apurv asked them to go as he wanted to be the one to help Palak getting ready. He helped her with lipstick and jewellery. He then put Sindoor on his forehead with the Sindoor on her hairline. Madhulika came and destroyed Palak’s makeup. The March 5th episode of Nazar ended here.

