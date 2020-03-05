Nazar Written Update | March 4, 2020, Palak Gets Afraid Seeing The Witch

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television shows, stars some famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in the lead roles. This show depicts the concept of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar here-

The episode of Nazar started with Palak asking Hema and Malani about the flowers. They tell Palak that they made face packs of those flowers and they are all black. Urushi asked them about what happened and how did this happen. Then Palak tells them that she will show them, and tells that the flowers were normal. But Palak says that she saw the flowers were black. Urushi tells Palak that she must be confused. Madhu thinks in her mind that she will make Palak lose her senses.

The Pooja starts and Palak performs the rituals. Madhu takes cotton and puts it in her ears. Urushi then asks Madhu to bring the Trishul, but Madhu does not understand anything because she cannot hear Urushi.

Palak then goes to Appu’s room and hears the noise of water from there. Palak gets afraid and asks if there was someone inside. Then she sees steam and wonders where it is coming from. Palak gets scared and screams out loud. Appu runs and comes upstairs to see Palak. Palak then says that there is a braid throttling her and the rattan falls from her hands.

Madhu comes there and says to Palak that you broke the rattan. Madhu had brought that rattan for Appu’s life. Urushi comes there and asks them about the incident, Appu then says that he was scared when he saw Palak. Palak tells Urushi that someone was there and also attacked me. Madhu asks Appu if he saw anyone there. Appu denies seeing anyone, but Palak tells them that she is not lying. Palak says that the demon's eyes were gleaming and she strangled me. She tells everyone that it was a witch. Listening to this, Appu gets scared. Madhu then says that Palak should not say this in front of Appu. Urushi asks Palak to go to the room.

Palak then goes to her room and feels upset about was happened there. She wonders what will happen if it was her illusion and Madhu was right. Appu comes to Palak’s room and her asks if she wants candy. Palak looks at Appu and smiles. Then Palak asks him not to cry as Matarani will protect them. Palak then says that do not worry, let us go and eat something.

Palak again senses something wrong and screams loud. Palak witness’s footsteps of the witch on the wall. Palak tells everyone that she saw them here. Madhu asks her what was she doing there in the dark. Palak says that she came there and saw those footsteps, and she knows that the witch is here. Madhu says to Palak that the witch is dead, then how can she come again and who can it be. Madhu then says that she will find out who’s doing all this.

Palak again comes to her room and sees Appu awake. Palak then asks Appu why was he awake. Appu replies that he was waiting for the story. Palak then starts telling him the story. Appu then asks Palak if there was any witch there. She replies that no there was nothing, she just got scared.

Precap:

In the next episode, Palak is seen running downstairs. Appu comes out of the wall and his eyes are gleaming. Seeing this, Palak gets scared.

