Nazar Written Update | March 03: Palak Is Shocked After Seeing Appu's Reality

Nazar written update for March 3, 2020:

Nazar written update for March 3, 2020:

Yesterday’s Nazar 2 episode starts with Madhulika deciding to use the Daayan Bhasm on Apurv. She made a huge ball of fire whose light fell on Apurv’s face. He then got frightened in his sleep and pushed Palak accidentally because of the nightmares. Everyone then arrived in their room, including Madhulika, who tried to neutralise him. He remembered the night of the accident because of the light.

Madhulika said that only she could get Apurv in control but Apurv said that he felt fearless when he saw the idol of the goddess. This shocked Madhulika. Later, Palak found ashes in the balcony. He found the same traces of ashes in the milkshake bottle of Apurv. Later, Urvashi wished to do the goddess’s Jagrata while Madhulika got worried.

Urvashi assured Palak that she would give the money for Naina’s treatment. Elsewhere, Apurv decided to play a prank and dressed like a flower seller. He then showered all the flower petals on Palak. Later, Palak told Urvashi about the ashes on the window and bottle while Madhulika got mad at her for accusing her.

Urvashi asked Madhulika to act maturely as she is the elder sister. Later, Apurv helped Palak in answering the phone while Urvashi got happy to see them connecting. Palak decorated using flower petals while later they got spoiled as Vaishali arrived in the house. Nazar episode for 3 March 2020 ends here. The upcoming Nazar 2 episode is about Madhulika making a plan to get Palak out of the house. Stay tuned.

