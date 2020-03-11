Nazar Written Update | March 10: Appu Is Controlled By Madhu

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features several famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for the same. Read on to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar. Here is the Nazar written update for March 10, 2020:

The episode started with Palak telling a story to Appu, who said that he will give her English lessons. Madhu was busy creating a dark shadow man. She planned on finding the stone in order to complete her plan. Palak found something in Appu’s milkshake bottle and got confused. Madhu uses her powers and finds that the stone is in Appu’s room. She sneaked in while Appu and Palak slept. She searched the house and found the stone in a pebble jar. She grabbed it before Palak could find it. Everyone then got out after realising that there’s smoke.

On the other hand, Appu was in Madhu’s control as she uses the stone. She asked him to shout and Palak came running towards him. She finds Appu getting into the wall and the evil power comes out in the form of Appu. Palak got shocked when the evil power asks her to stab him in order to save Appu.

Palak got confused but the evil power made her vulnerable and played with her mind. Palak stabbed it and everyone witnessed it. They all then get shocked. Palak kept shouting that it is not Appu and that Appu is inside the wall but no one believed her. Urvashi blamed herself for not believing in Madhu and keeping Palak in the house. Madhu threw Palak out of the house despite her pleadings. Madhu then asked Hema and Malini to call the doctor.

The doctor checked the other Appu and said that the injury is not imminent. Madhu found the fake Appu disappearing into smoke and decided to get the real Appu out of the wall or else he will die and her dream of Ekayaan will remain unfulfilled. Palak came back to her house and asked what happened to Mama and Mami. They taunted her and threw her out of the house as well.

