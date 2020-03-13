Nazar Written Update | March 12, 2020: Palak Hides From Urvashi  

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features several famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for the same. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar:

Also read: Nazar Written Update March 6: Panditji Learns Madhulika's Truth; Palak Panics

Nazar Written Update - March 12, 2020

Also read: Nazar Written Update | March 11, 2020: Madhu’s Secret Is Revealed

Appu had suddenly passed out and as this happens Pandit Ji came to the spot. Urvashi stated that they got Appu married with the wrong person as Pandit Ji asked them if they really believe it. Pandit Ji revealed that it must be the witch, but Urwashi corrected him saying that the witch is dead. It is then revealed that there is indeed another witch who is behind all this.

This is why Pandit Ji wanted to place an idol of a god in the house and perform the rituals. This would lure out the witch and help them get rid of her. Madhu then covered her ears as Palak hid behind the idol. Pandit Ji then gave Palak a thread and asked her to go out. This panicked her furthermore.

Palak then went to Appu's room and hid, as she and Appu have agreed to play a game of hide and seek. Urvashi came in and talked to Appu about what he remembers about Palak and what she had done to him. He stated that she told her a story and then hid some toys in his room. As Urvashi left, Palak came out and told Appu that they have to continue this game for a few more days.

READ | Nazar Written Update | March 11, 2020: Madhu’s Secret Is Revealed

Palak asked Pandit Ji about what she has to do about the witch situation. He then told her that she has to make the witch weak by placing some witch protection cloths on the door. Palak took the cloth towards the door and Madhu started to feel weak in the house. She could not walk past the door after this and it panicked her.

Appu then came to the room and started talking to Palak about how he wanted to play with her. Urvashi then came, following which Palak went and hid. Madhu prepared the shake for Appu with ashes. Palak then, in a sudden moment, recalled what pandit ji had said. Madhu then gave the shake to Appu, who has been hidden. Palak later stopped him from drinking it. She told the pandit ji about the incident, after which Pandit ji said that the shake will reveal how it is affecting Appu.

READ | Nazar Written Update March 6: Panditji Learns Madhulika's Truth; Palak Panics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.