Nazar Written Update | March 19: Palak And Madhu's Confrontation

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features some famous TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar:

Nazar Written Update - March 19, 2020

Dadi is happy about Appu's birthday party. Hema and Malani then asks about the dress. Madhu remembers that they did not perform the ritual with Appu and the pot. They then fo the arti with Appu’s pot. Dadi aske Madhu to place the pot on the street, following which Madhu asks for Appu. Soon, Palak asks if she had to go out. Palak then gets scared of the clown. Appu asks where Palak is. Madhu then says that she isn’t a child anymore and expects her to be more mature. However, Appu knows that Palak would be scared when alone.

Meanwhile, Pandit ji arrives at the elevator. He tells Palak that lizards and chameleons are petrified of peacock feathers. Palak is terrified that he would catch her either way. Pandit ji ties a ratan on her hand, assuring that it will protect her. Madhu then brings Palak to the cave and questions her as to whether she was a chameleon. She says that it is because of her that Appu has disappeared.

Palak says that she is the one responsible for all the issues and that she has actually brought the chameleon. Madhu tells her that they took him because of her. Palak replies to this saying that Madhu does not care about him. After which Madhu says that she would sacrifice and murder him, to which a stern Palak says that she would never ever let her commit this act. Then, in an act of panic and rage, Madhu hit her head on the ground.

