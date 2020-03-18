Nazar Written Update For March 17,2020: Madhu Seeks Help From An Evil Shapeshifter!

Nazar starring Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa, Shruti Sharma, and Sheehan Mohd in lead roles, is one the most successful running shows on Starplus. It is a supernatural drama of a Dayan , who seeks to become the most powerful in the world. The Nazar March 17, 2020, had some amazing series of twists and turns attached to it. Take a look at the Nazar written update, if you have missed this exciting episode.

Source: Monalisa Instagram

Nazar Written Update: March 17, 2020

The Nazar episode for March 17, Tuesday starts with Madhulika emerging out of a massive tree in a dark forest. As soon as she regains cautiousness, Madhulika shouts Palak's name several times. Palak, on the other hand, gives Apurv a rudraksha mala and asks him to wear it, in order to stay away from Dayan aunty. She then makes Apurv sleep comfortably and leaves the room. Madhulika then treats her wounds with the help of the demonic powers from the tree.

Read:'Nazar' Written Update | March 16, 2020: Palak Plans On Exposing Madhu

As Palak and Urvashi cross paths, Urvashi thanks Palak for saving Apurv's life. To this Palak tries to tell Urvashi about Madhu's ugly truth, but before speaks anything, Madhu appears in front of her. Palak then questions Madhu about where she was during the Dayan incident which happened at the Holi function. That's when Madhu makes an excuse of being occupied with some important work and turns the table. Furthermore she thanks Palak for saving Apurv's life as well in a sarcastic manner.

Read: Nazar Written Update | March 12, 2020: Palak Hides From Urvashi

The next scene in the Nazar episode starts with Madhu complaining to a dark evil shapeshifter, about Palak. She urges him to kill Palak for her and gives him the magical ring. Post ad break, the Nazar March 17 episode starts with a mysterious clown capturing one kid in his balloon in a children's park. When other kids witness this horrific sight, they run away. Apurv and Palak visit the same park that very morning, Apurv starts playing and asks Palak to join him. Apurv then notices the clown with balloons and asks him for one, Palak stops him and promises Apurv to get him one.

Read: Nazar Written Update | March 11, 2020: Madhu’s Secret Is Revealed

As expected, the clown was Madhu's shapeshifter friend, who then meets her at their hideout and tells that she saw Palak. He assures Madhu to kill Palak as soon as possible. As Palak and Apurv reach home Dadi lashes out at Palak for taking him out to the park. Urvashi intervenes and saves Palak. Panditji calls Palak to meet at the terrace when Palak tells her about her scar on hand, they also give the clown's description to him. Panditji warns her that the clown could be potentially an evil spirit and she should stay away from and protect Apurv.

The next twist in the Nazar episode was the highlight. Palak gets a call from Naina, who tells her Panditji is with her helping their family to reach ashram. This shocks Palak to the core when turns around she sees Panditji magically turning into the clown she met at the park. He forcibly pushes Palak from the terrace and vanishes. Apurv sees her hanging from the terrace and comes to Palak's rescue and saves her life.

Read: Nazar Written Update | March 10: Appu Is Controlled By Madhu

Palak hugs Apurv and tells her about the clown. Meanwhile, Urvashi convinces Dadi that Palak's presence in Apurv's life is keeping him safe from the Dayan. When Madhu gets to know that the clown was unsuccessful in killing Plaak she criticises him. The clown promises Dayan Madhu to finish off Palak's chapter in his next attempt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.