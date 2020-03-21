'Nazar' Written Update | March 20, 2020: Palak's Special Abilities

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, stars several popular TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written update - March 20, 2020

Madhu says that the chameleon must have mistaken Appu for Palak. She says she has to save Appu so that he could murder him. Madhu takes a strand of her hair and then makes a hairball. She then proceeds to strike it with the bat and wonders how it could take her to Appu.

Dadi then says that Urvashi and Palak made an attempt to murder Appu. However, things further get complicated after Urvashi says Appu trusts her deeply. But Dadi says he is not matured enough to distinguish between right and wrong. Tension further rises when Urvashi says she risked her life to protect Appu. The argument between the two get further complicated. After a while, Madhu sets out to find Appu. Later, Pandit ji shows her the Trishul and tries to stop her from leaving, but she proceeds to go.

The Chameleon then finds Appu, and threatens to kill him. A trishul then shines on Palak’s shoulder. Later, Palak opens her eyes. Chameleon then takes Appu there. Appu then begs Palak to save him. A determined Palak then asks the Chameleon to let him go. After an intense argument, he throws his venom on Appu, following which a terrified Appu starts screaming. He pushes Palak away, as Appu starts screaming. Palak then asks him to leave Appu and murder her instead, but the Chameleon seems hellbent on torturing Appu, which saddens and infuriates Palak.

The Chameleon then, in a moment of rage, proceeds to smash Palak’s head on a wall. After that, Palak wakes up and opens her eyes. Later, her Trishul shines bright. The Chameleon further tortures Appu, who continues to scream loudly. Palak then manages to step in and successfully stops the chameleon from harming Appu.

