'Neal 'n' Nikki' Fame Actor Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For COVID-19

Neal 'n' Nikki fame Tanishaa Mukerji took to her social media to reveal that she has contracted COVID-19. The post came amidst her preparation for the theatrical release of her highly-anticipated Bollywood comeback film Code Name Abdul.

Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram story on November 27, the 43-year-old actor penned a note to inform her fans about being detected with the contagious virus. The actor also assured her followers that she is taking the required measures post-infection. She wrote, ''Hey everyone. I've been detected covid positive and will be isolating as required.''

More on Tanishaa Mukerji

The actor made her acting debut in 2003 and rose to fame through her role in the comedy-drama Neal 'n' Nikki. After being away from the big screen for several years, Tanishaa is finally set to make her comeback in Bollywood in the upcoming spy thriller Code Name Abdul helmed by Eshwar Gunturu. Set to release in theatres on December 10, the actor shared the trailer with the caption, ''The world of agents is dangerous. The only thing you can trust here is that you'll be entertained till the end credits roll!💥''

Appearing excited to present her latest work to her fans, the actor told ANI, ''I have always done lighter films, even breezy ones, Action is something that needs a whole new skill set. I play a mysterious Muslim woman named Salma. Over the last few years, I have tried to evolve as an artist. This was a preparation intensive role and I have ensured that I do my best at it.''

Image: Instagram/@tanishaamukerji