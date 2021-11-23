Tanishaa Mukerji To Make Her Bollywood Comeback With 'Code Name Abdul' In December

Tanishaa Mukerji has been away from the limelight for the past few years. The actor, who did fairly well in the 2000s and was a well-known name in the industry has not appeared in films since 2016. After years, the actor is now all set to make her comeback with an upcoming film Code Name Abdul.

Tanishaa Mukerji recently took to her Instagram handle to unveil the release date of her Bollywood comeback Code Name Abdul. The Neal 'n' Nikki actor shared a poster of her character from the film. The actor will reportedly play the role of a Muslim woman. The poster also read, "A simple mission. Until they met her," which hinted at the actor's fierce role.

Sharing the poster, Tanishaa revealed the film is set to premiere on December 10, 2021. She wrote, "The wait is over. #CodeNameAbdul releasing. See you in the cinemas on 10th Dec 2021." The actor's fans and friends showered her with love as she shared the poster. Vivan Bhathena was seemingly amazed to see Tanishaa in such an avatar. On the other hand, Deanne Panday wished the actor all the best via the comment section.

More about Code Name Abdul

The upcoming crime thriller Code Name Abdul is helmed by Eshwar Gunturu. The film's plot is touted to be revolving around a secret mission assigned to RAW. While Tanishaa stars in the lead role, it also headlines debutant Akku Kulhari.

Tanisha on playing the lead role in Code Name Abdul

Tanishaa Mukerji has been very excited about the project. Speaking to ANI, the actor shared she needed a whole new skill set for playing the lead role in an action film. The actor said, "I have always done lighter films, even breezy ones, Action is something that needs a whole new skill set." "I play a mysterious Muslim woman named Salma. Over the last few years, I have tried to evolve as an artist. This was a preparation intensive role and I have ensured that I do my best at it," Tanishaa added.

Tanishaa Mukerji, who comes from an acting family, including her mom, Tanuja, and her elder sister, Kajol, being actors. The actor made her acting debut in 2003 with the film Sssshhh... The actor has also appeared in Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Neal 'n' Nikki and several South films.

