Neha Kakkar Breaks Silence On 'Neha Ki Shaadi' With Aditya Narayan

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's 'apparent' wedding/their relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. The hullabaloo over 'February 14' wedding on the Indian Idol stage grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Aditya Narayan recently shut down rumours and said that it was all a part of a reality show and that it happens because of the TRPs.

After Narayan's statement, singer Neha Kakkar broke silence over the wedding rumours and revealed that she is 'happily single'. Reacting to the big question — 'Neha Ki Shaadi', Neha Kakkar in a comment on photographer Viral Bhayani's Instagram post wrote: "Nooo Shaadi Virallll!! 🤭 I’m happily Single ❤️💪🏼 Aadi just keep asking me on screen to get married and I keep saying No to him, Never said Yes. Rest is all to Entertain the world. I feel lucky that I’m capable enough to entertain people and give them Happiness with my music and appearances." [sic]

Aditya says, 'It was for fun'

Aditya Narayan in an interview with IBTimes said that he would have announced the wedding news himself and that it all began as fun. He revealed that it later became too serious and 'went out of their control'. Calling the wedding 'fake', Narayan said no one tried to approach them to confirm if the wedding news was true or just a rumour. He said he would have revealed the truth long back if someone had just asked him about it.

He added, “When you watch two actors getting married on screen, you cannot expect them to have babies in real life. So whatever is happening, it is on screen, as a part of the reality show. We do what the makers of the show ask us to do and that is for fun."

