Nehha Pendse 'serving Sleek' In Her Latest Instagram Post; Watch

Nehha Pendse has been starting to get recognised after having replaced Saumya Tandon for the role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the hit television show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain along with her other known works in her acting career. She is also quite popular and active on social media with over a million followers on Instagram. She recently posted a few short videos on her Instagram profile as she gets ready to play her character in the hit show. Have a look at her latest Instagram post.

Nehha Pendse ‘serves sleek’ in her latest post

She has posted a couple of short videos and a picture of herself on her Instagram, showing off her glamorous looks as she heads in the play the popular role. Her role of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra is that of a modern and classy woman, which is precisely the vibes that her latest post has portrayed. Wearing a classy white shirt along with elegant accessories that match with her outfit, she has given a glimpse of how she would be looking like while playing the character. She wrote in the caption of her post, “Serving sleek today !!”.

Her make-up looked right on point in the Instagram post and her followers seemed to have completely enjoyed her post. Many of her followers commented on the photos complimenting her beautiful looks, while some were showing her support by saying that they were confident that she would perform well in the show. While her journey in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has only begun, she seems to have the support of many of the show’s fans on social media.

Image courtesy: Nehha Pendse's Instagram comments

Prior to landing her role in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, she has worked in a number of other television shows. Some of these include May I Come In Madam?, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Meethi Meethi Baatein, Pimpal Paan, Hasratein and many more. She has also appeared in many films across different Indian languages. Some of her popular films include Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Bol Baby Bol, Premasathi Coming Suun and was recently seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

