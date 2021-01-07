Nehha Pendse Reveals Why She Did Not Want To Play Anita Mishra In Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Nehha Pendse will now be seen playing the role of Anita Vibhuti Mishra in the renowned television show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, after Saumya Tandon stepped down from the role last year in August 2020. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has been the talk of the town since the news of her joining the show was shared. The actor spoke about the show and the character in a recent interview.

Nehha Pendse on playing Anita Mishra on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Nehha Pendse is all set to take Saumya Tandon’s place in the show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai after the latter walked out of the show In a recent interview with DNA, Pendse spoke about how she feels on getting this opportunity amid a pandemic, and if she is ready to portray the elegant and modern Anita. During the interview, the actor also revealed how she hadn’t considered the role strongly, earlier.

The outlet asked Nehha how does it feel to be approached for such an iconic role during the time of an ongoing pandemic and seeing that people around are struggling to get work. Nehha said that she is elated to have got such a responsibility and only a few people get a chance to move from portraying one iconic role to another. She spoke about feeling blessed to get work and such good work in these trying time while others are struggling for it and is also glad that the opportunity matches her sense of an artist.

Nehha said that this show is also getting her a great responsibility to carry forward the character that Saumya has set in the last five years. She added that there is definitely a lot of pressure on her, but she is ready to take it and eventually, it will be seen if she could do it well or not. Pendse mentioned that she has similarities with the personality and characteristics that the role of Anita Mishra has on the show, which certainly makes it easier for her to play the character.

During the interview, Nehha also disclosed that she hadn’t considered the role very seriously when it came her way initially. The actor said that she was scared because of the pandemic to take up the role when she was approached for it. She said as things turned around a few months later, she decided to take it up.

