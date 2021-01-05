Nehha Pendse Shares Adorable Picture On Her First Anniversary With Shardul Singh

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Nehha Pendse and husband Shardul Singh Bayas ring in their first anniversary today, January 5, 2021. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture showing off their wedding bands which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same and also wrote a lovely message for her husband. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nehha Pendse shared a picture of her and husband’s wedding bands as they celebrate their anniversary today. In the picture, the actor can be seen holding Shardul’s hand. Fans can notice the big diamond on Nehha’s hand and the quirky gold ring on Shardul. One can also notice the fur background.

Along with the picture, Nehha also went on to pen a sweet message on her special day. She wrote, “To many more memories together!! I Love u Shardul â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Nehha Pendse shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the post is and also went on to congratulate the duo. The post also went on to receive likes and messages from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the picture on how sweet and aesthetic it looks, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “Happy anniversary O ðŸ¾. Party toh Banti hai”. While the other one wrote, “Cheers to The mostttttt adorable couple”. Some of the users commented with many fire and red heart emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Nehha Pendse along with her close friend and actor Sanskruti Balgude took up the trending ‘This or That’ challenge on Instagram and left their fans in awe. Through the challenge, Nehha and Sanskruti spilt the beans on their preferences for a variety of subjects and choices. Nehha Pendse and Sanskruti Balgude looked pretty goofy as they revealed their preference in this short Instagram reel. Take a look.

