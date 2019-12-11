The Jurassic Park Trilogy To Release On Netflix Australia Next Month

Netflix has announced that Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3 will be uploaded in January 2020. This has left the fans of the trilogy overjoyed. The first instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise is based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton. Jurassic Park is a 1993 American science fiction adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R. Molen. The original cast of the film included Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough and Bob Peck.

Fans overjoyed by the announcement

But that's not the only movie that would be streaming on Netflix Australia from the beginning of next year. It will also host various other shows and movies. Season 22 of South Park, The Bourne Legacy, The Bourne Identity and A Supremacia Bourne will be available from January 1 whereas Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will hit a little later on January 11. Season 6 of Grace and Frankie and Season 2 of Sex Education will be available to stream from January 17. Netflix will start showing Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 on January 24, along with the Eighth Season of Suits.

Recently, four Netflix films were nominated for Best Picture nominations at the 77th Golden Globes. After counting the total number of nominations, it has been confirmed that a total of 34 different Netflix projects have been nominated at the Golden Globes 2020. This is a huge deal for a company which was not making original television series or films until six years ago. The noticeable thing about the company is that it had a content budget of $15 billion this year which is more than nearly every other entertainment company and they have been increasing their content budget by nearly 35 per cent every year since 2015.

