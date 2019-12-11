Christmas Movies On Netflix To Watch With Your Family This Season

The holiday season has always been the best excuse for one to unwind and relax at home with their loved ones. A family gathering and spending time together is one of the most Christmas-y things to do during this season. Hence here is a list of a few movies you could watch with your friends and family exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix originals Christmas movies

Klaus

This 2D animated film is likely to take you on a rather unique Christmas origin journey. The film revolves around the story of a postman who joins forces with a big bearded character, in order to win over an icy feud between settlers in a faraway land. The story is a bittersweet story that has a very honest climax to it. The film really brings out the storybook sort of visual to the screen which makes the viewing experience even better.

Let It Snow

Fans of John Green will find this movie comforting and joyful. The Netflix film is an adaptation of the novel with the same title. The story is a teenage love story amidst the snowstorm that barrels towards their town. The story is set during Christmas eve which makes the audience eager for the arrival of Christmas time.

Last Christmas

This romantic comedy is a delight for couples to watch and relax in this holiday season. The film stars Game of Thrones' mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke in the lead role. The movie is about an immigrant from Yugoslavia who works as an elf and is in search of the love of her life or rather her soul mate.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

This story is about a couple expecting a bay and how things take a rather hysterical turn. Queen Amber and King Richard are aware of a curse surrounding their kingdom. Therefore, they must prevent the baby from being born on a specific date, and also some other obstacles that come in the way of ruling their kingdom.

