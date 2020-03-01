Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti Show How To Rock Perfect Party Wear

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are among the most popular actors of the Indian Television industry. Both the actors have been a part of the popular soap opera Naagin franchise. Surabhi Jyoti played a prominent role in Naagin 3. On the other hand, Nia Sharma is playing a prominent role in the currently airing Naagin season 4.

The actors have gained huge attention for their versatile performances, but there is something other than that the actors have gained attention for -- that is their fashion sense. Here's how Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti are flaunting their party wears. Read ahead to know more:

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti show how to rock party wear looks

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is wearing a blue frilled skirt and a black full-sleeved shirt. She kept her hair straight and paired it with big rectangular sunglasses. Have a look:

The actor is seen taking a selfie in a black one-shouldered sleeveless dress. She opted for bold makeup and paired it with a delicate golden choker. She completed her look by opting for white boot heels. This outfit is perfect for a late-night party.

Nia Sharma flaunted a backless halter neck all-black jumpsuit. The actor opted for a wavy hairstyle with centre partition. She did not opt for any jewellery accessories and applied nude makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti

The actor sported a floral printed long flowy dress. The dress has many frills and is ideal for any beach or pool party. She kept her hair open and paired the dress with white sneakers.

Surbhi Jyoti can be seen flaunting a navy blue outfit that is perfect for any party. She left her hair open with side partition. The actor opted for no jewellery accessories and paired the outfit with black round sunglasses.

