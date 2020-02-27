'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Posts 'marriage' Advice, Fans Ask If She Is Tying The Knot?

Nia Sharma is an Indian television actor who is currently being seen in a supernatural show Naagin 4. The actor has a huge fan following and is very active on social media handles where she keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Nia Sharma recently took to her Instagram account where she posted a picture as a piece of advice to people who were planning to get married. Read on to know more.

Nia Sharma has a piece of advice for couples

Nia Sharma is often seen posting her vacation or trending fashion pictures but is sometimes also seen posting advice for her fans and followers. The actor posted a picture in which she wrote that couples should discuss AC temperatures before they decide to get married. This advice has been going viral on social media among her fans.

Nia Sharma's Instagram post

Fans' reaction to her marriage advice

Nia Sharma’s character on the show got married to Dev who is portrayed by Vijayendra Kumeria but in real life, she is unmarried. So her fans started wondering if she was planning to get married to someone in the near future. Read the comments of fans below.

Nia Sharma's friends react

As soon as Nia Sharma put up this post, her friends and other celebrities started posting comments on it. While some agreed with her, some gave hilarious responses. Anita Hassanandani, who is her co-star in the show, agreed with her and tagged her husband in the post.

Image Credits: Youtube screengrab from the show Naagin 4

