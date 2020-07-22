Nia Sharma Shares Before And After Pic, Asks Fans 'Who Dressed Better?'

On Tuesday night, Nia Sharma shared a before and after picture of herself on her official social media feed. As seen in the collage, baby Nia's picture is on the left, whereas, the Naagin 4 actor's recent photo is on the right. Both the photos see Sharma donning a pink tee along with a pair of denim.

Nia Sharma captioned the post as, "Who dressed better? Me or Mini Me" Many users wrote that they loved Mini Nia's photo. Whereas a bunch of fans commented, "Both, you and Mini." Many simply dropped hearts on Nia Sharma's Instagram post.

Who dressed better?

Also Read | 'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai to shoot last few episodes of Ekta Kapoor's show?

Also Read | Naagin 4 Cast: All The Actors Who Have Joined Ekta Kapoor's Fantasy Drama

Nia to be part of Bigg Boss 14?

Meanwhile, there are a lot of reports stating that Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14 will start in September. As per a report published by an entertainment portal, Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena have been approached for the next season of Bigg Boss. Apart from Nia and Vivian, other celebs like Mishal Raheja, Jay Soni and Avinash Mukherjee are also approached, the report added.

Another report stated that Nia Sharma has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss earlier too. However, she never agreed to be a part of it. Even former Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash recently revealed to an entertainment daily that she has been given a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss for the last five years. However, Prakash said that she is a little too scared to get into something that she doesn't understand.

Also Read | Nia Sharma’s photos with her brother Vinay Sharma that reflect their bond; Check out

Nia Sharma, who is a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel aka Naagin 4, has been sharing many glimpses from the sets of the show. The shooting of the series began some time ago amid the lockdown. On Tuesday, Kunal Singh, who plays the role of Manas Parekh in the show, announced his exit from Naagin 4. He also penned a lengthy note and thanked everyone for the experience he shared on the sets.

Naagin 4 cast

Kunal shared pics with Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Vijayendra Kumeria on his social media feed. Soon after, Nia reposted the pic and wrote, "Good luckkk Kunal”. Meanwhile, the supernatural drama is soon going to come to an end and the makers of the show are reportedly working on the next season of the show. Naagin 4 also stars Geetanjali Tikekar.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Suman to join the contestant list along with Nia Sharma?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.