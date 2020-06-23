'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai To Shoot Last Few Episodes Of Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Rashami Desai, who had entered Naagin 4 earlier, received many praises for her acting prowess in the show. Now, as per the latest reports, Rashami Desai will shoot for the last few episodes of Naagin 4. Reportedly, the makers of the show and Ekta Kapoor want the finale to be grand and striking.

As per the report of an entertainment portal, Rashami Desai will join the rest of the Naagin 4 cast members- Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani for the shoot. Speaking to the same entertainment portal, Rashami Desai confirmed the news of her appearance. However, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant did not reveal more details about the project.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had expressed that Naagin 4 is coming to an end. She also gave information on the upcoming season of the gripping TV show. Ekta Kapoor revealed that the team planned a very good end for Naagin 4 and it will blow fans' minds. She expressed that they will be releasing four episodes for the end and also announced that she has already fixed a script for Naagin 5. She also thanked all her actors and named Nia, Anita, Jasmin and Vijayendra.

After Ekta Kapoor confirmed the news of Naagin 4 going off-air, there were several reports floating whether the character of Shalaka played by Rashami Desai would not be the part of the show post-lockdown. Rashami took to twitter and expressed that it is unfortunate that she could not be a part of the show, Naagin 4 for a long time but she is fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go. She also thanked the makers of Naagin 4 in her tweet.

As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that 💖 is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go..

Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji 💯🙏🏻 #AlwaysGrateful — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor created quite a stir among the audience after she unveiled the Naagin 4 promo on June 22. In the promo, Naagin 4 cast members- Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai can be seen. A voiceover in the backdrop reveals that the ‘biggest secret’ will be unveiled. Ekta captioned the post as, "Naagin! Hoga Khulasa sabse bade Raaz ka! The wait is finally over! @niasharma90 @imrashamidesai @colorstv."

Naagin 4 promo

