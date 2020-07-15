Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Suman To Join The Contestant List Along With Nia Sharma?

The Indian reality television show Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner. According to reports, Salman Khan is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with Bigg Boss Season 14. The show is expected to announce the names of the contestants by the end of August and will most probably air in September. It has also been said that Adhyayan Suman, Nia Sharma, and Vivian DSena will be a part of the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Read on to know more details:

Bigg Boss season 14 contestants revealed?

According to reports, Salman Khan is all geared up for the release of Bigg Boss season 14 which is just a month, or two, away. The show's makers are looking for participants and it is being said that three television personalities will make the final list. Actor Vivian DSena, who is known for shows like Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and others, is one of these participants, according to reports.

Nia Sharma, who is known for shows like Twisted, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Naagin, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, and others, is also one among the names in the list of participants that might make it to the 14th season. Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman, who is known for films like Heartless, Raaz, Anubhav, Chor Machaaye Shor, Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se, and others, will also be a part of the show if the reports are to be believed. However, nothing has been made official about the contestant list by the show makers yet.

Salman Khan has been the host of several Bigg Boss seasons. He has been a part of seven seasons of the show. Bigg Boss season 13 concluded in 2020, with Siddharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the runner -up. The previous Bigg Boss house was situated in Goregaon. Fans are highly excited about the release of the upcoming season.

