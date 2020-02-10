The Debate
Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Absolutely Loves White, See Pics

Television News

Nia Sharma is a very fashionable actor who slays every colour with equal ease and comfort. Check out these composed pictures of her in white outfits.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Neha Sharma or popularly known as Nia Sharma is an Indian Television actor who established herself with shows like Kaali, Ek Haazoren Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc. The 29-year-old actor is an active fashion enthusiast and likes to stay up to date with her wardrobe choices. Let us take a look at the pictures of the actor where she donned white outfits perfectly.

Nia Sharma's love for white outfits are style goals for fans

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma aced the white casual look with ease and perfection. She looks both cute and adorable in the white T-shirt and hoodie. Her shades in the first photo stole the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma donned the white ethnic wear with grace and elegance. The actor is looking breathtaking in the pictures and proves she can carry off any look. Take a look at some more photos of the star in white.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma looks serene in the white gown with her hair tied back and subtle makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

She donned the formal white look perfectly with a beautiful dress, smokey eyes and loose hair. We wonder if there is any look she cannot pull off.

Published:
