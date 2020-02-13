Nia Sharma Loves To Pose With A Poker Face And Here Is The Proof

Nia Sharma is one of the most renowned television actors in the present time. She made her debut in 2010's television serial Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and, since then, she has worked in several television serials over the years. The turning point of her career was in 2013 after she joined the TV series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has also worked as a model for quite a long time and is also a social media influencer. She has about 3.6 million followers on Instagram and loves to pose for the camera. One of Nia’s favourite poses for the camera is a poker face. Take a look at the best poker face pictures of Nia Sharma.

Nia Sharma loves to pose with a poker face

After-gym face

In the first picture, we can Nia Sharma in a poker face. She is seen in a black turtle neck sports jacket and a matching trouser. She has tied her hair on top of her head, showing off her post-workout glow.

Read Also| 'Naagin' Actor Nia Sharma's Daily Soaps That Made Her The Star She Is Today

White white white

In this Instagram post of Nia Sharma, we can see Nia clicking selfies with a poker face. She is seen in a white tank top and white shorts. She is also seen wearing a white hoodie. To complete her look, she is seen in yellow flat sandals.

Read Also| Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Absolutely Loves White, See Pics

Black and white vibes

In this picture, we can see her wearing a poker face as she poses for the camera. She is seen in a black leather jacket and also is seen wearing a lot of jewellery and showing off that bling. While sharing this post, Nia wrote, “B&W is a Vibe .. not a mere filter.”

Read Also| Nia Sharma's Photos Are Proof That She Slays The Red Look Perfectly, See Pics

No filter

This picture is a no-filter picture in which Nia has chosen a poker face as her go-to pose. This just goes to show how much Nia likes to pose with the poker face. She is seen in a tank top and has captioned the picture by speaking about how tiring her workouts can be.

Read Also| Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma And Other TV Actors Who Were Launched By Ekta Kapoor

(Image courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.