Nia Sharma's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Details Inside

Nia Sharma is a popular Indian Television actor. She was born on September 17, 1990 in Delhi. Nia Sharma's zodiac sign is Virgo. Although her real name is Neha Sharma, she changed it because she thought it was too common. She played the role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor also landed the lead role in Jamai Raja. She is also quite popular for appearing in the fourth installation of Naagin. Let's take a look at the actor's early life, career, and net worth.

The actor also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2017. However, she ended up being in the top 5 finalists. She also ranked number 2 and number 3 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Woman in 2016 and 2017 respectively, in a list by a British-based news portal. The Star Parivaar Award-winner is among the Richest TV Actress who was born in India.

Early Life and Career

She studied journalism at the Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) Rohini in Delhi, intending to be a broadcaster. She then landed a role in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha as Anu. She made her fortune with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Kaali. Nia Sharma now plays the role of Naagin in the fourth instalment of the show. In the show, she plays the character of Brinda, a Naagin from Sheshnag clan.

The actor enjoys cooking and driving apart from acting. She also appeared as a contestant in Box Cricket League. Sharma is also popular for her stunning looks and distinctive sense of style. Nia Sharma also loves donning bohemian-style clothing as well. Check out her style in the picture below.

Net Worth

According to various online sources, actor Nia Sharma's estimated net worth is over ₹ 50 crores INR (source: celebrity lifestyle) at the age of 29. Her main source of income comes from her acting career in television. She is among the most popular actors in Indian television.

