From Mouni Roy To Nia Sharma, Here Are The Actors Who Played 'Naagin' In The Show

Ever since the fourth installation of the famous Naagin chronicles hit the screen, people have been hooked on to the show. The show has always been a pioneer when it comes to TRP ratings. The first season of the show was aired in 2015. Ekta Kapoor, under the Balaji Telefilms banner, produces the show. The show encapsulates two of the most talked-about genres, fantasy and drama. Naagin depicts the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to shape-shift into a human to avenge her wrong-doers. The cast of the show occasionally changes with every season. Here are some of the actors who have played the role of Naagin in the television show.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy played the role of Naagin for two consecutive seasons. In season one and two she played the character of Shivanya Singh, a naagin from the Sheshnag clan. Mouni Roy garnered a lot of following then and she is now trying to set her foot in Bollywood.

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan played the role of Naagin for two consecutive seasons and also guest-starred as a kusarp or a two-headed serpent. In the third season. She played the role of Shesha, a naagin from the Sheshnag clan in the first season. In the second season, she played the role of Takshika - Naagrani of Takshak clan.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti played the role of a Naagin in the third installation of the show. In the show, she essayed the character of Bela Sehgal, Naagrani of Sheshnag clan. Bela dies in the show and is reincarnation to Shravani Sippi who is also the Naagrani of Sheshnag clan.

Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani Ghosh plays the role of Naagin in the fourth installation of the show. In the show, she plays the character of Manyata, who is a naagin princess from Sheshnag clan. She is also the mother of a naagin in the show.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma plays the role of Naagin in the fourth installation of the show. In the show, she plays the character of Brinda, a naagin from Sheshnag clan. She is the estranged daughter of Manyata, played by Sayantani Ghosh.

