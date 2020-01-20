Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Naagin' Song At Private Party, Watch Video

Seems like television celebrities know the importance of having friends in the inside circles, as many celebrity friends like Karan Singh Grover-Arti Singh, Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Munmun Dutta-Debina Bonnerjee, have time and again helped each other land roles, defend each other against the gossips and trolls, or even supported each other in media’s presence. Recently, fans of the iconic duo and long-time friends, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin were treated with several inside pictures and video from a private party. Here are all the details.

Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin party it out in Mumbai

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several inside pictures from star-studded parties, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, several inside pictures and videos from a private party hosted by a television celebrity went viral all over the internet.

In one such viral video, television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma can be seen shaking a leg together. As seen in the pictures shared, Bhasin and Sharma can be seen partying with some close industry friends. Flaunting her glamour in black outfits, Nia Sharma dolled up in a backless top and jeans teamed with ankle boots. Jasmin Bhasin, on the other hand, wore a printed black dress. Reportedly, the celebrity-duo also grooved to 'Naagin' song and seemingly had a gala time. Take a look at some of the viral inside videos and pictures from the star-studded party:

