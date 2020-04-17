Nia Sharma's Quarantine Memes Are Not Only Rib-tickling But Also Relatable | Check Out

Amid the coronavirus breakdown, the countries around the world have imposed a lockdown. The government bodies are urging people to stay home and practice self-quarantine to contain the spread of the pandemic. In this rough patch, almost every celebrity and popular personality have also urged their fans and followers to stay home and stay safe during the lockdown. From the big screen performers to television stars, everyone has requested their fans to be in quarantine and is motivating them through their social media.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Next Wants A Tutorial On Cleaning Toilet From Celebs Posting Mopping Clips

Nia Sharma is one of such small screen celebrity. The television diva is currently entertaining the audience with her gripping performance in Ekta Kapoor's super-fantasy series Naagin. Apart from being a fabulous actor, Nia Sharma is also trending on social media for her exciting posts and uploads.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Was A Journalist Before Stepping In Entertainment-industry? Know More Facts

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame has garnered over 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Amid the lockdown, Nia Sharma has showcased the funny side of her and has been entertaining her fans and followers with some hilarious and relatable memes. Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti & Nia Sharma's pics prove their friendship has come a long way

Rib-tickling Memes Shared By Nia Sharma On Quarantine -

Also Read | Nia Sharma and other Indian television actors who slayed in green ethnic outfits; See pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.