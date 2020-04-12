Nia Sharma Was A Journalist Before Stepping In Entertainment-industry? Know More Facts

Indian television actor Nia Sharma is currently entertaining the audience with her compelling performance in Ekta Kapoor's super-fantasy series Naagin. Apart from her Naagin avatar, Nia Sharma has stolen many hearts on the internet. As many of her fans and followers know about her whereabouts through her social media handles, a few unknown facts mentioned below could be the icing on the cake. Read on to know the lesser-known side of Nia Sharma:

Some lesser-known facts about Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is not her actual name

Reportedly, Nia Sharma changed her name before starting her acting career. Her actual name was Neha Sharma. Some reports claim that the actor changed her name because she thought it was too common.

READ | Nia Sharma Reveals She Worked On An Outfit For 8 Months Before Wearing It; Read

Nia is a shopaholic

The Naagin 4 actor is often spotted at Infinity Mall in Malad, Mumbai. Nia's love for shopping is quite evident on her social media handles. A report states that she is a big-time shopaholic.

READ | Nia Sharma & Surbhi Jyoti's Adorable Bond With Senior 'Naagin' Anita Hassanandani

If not acting journalism was the thing

Reportedly, the 29-year-old actor has a degree in mass communication. She received the degree from Jagannath Institute of management sciences, Rohini, New Delhi. It is reported that she studied journalism before venturing into acting.

READ | Memes Nia Sharma Shared On Her Social Media That Might Tickle A Funny Bone Or Two

Internet savvy

The social media feed of the actor is quite interesting as she keeps posting some interesting stuff. From trying quirky filters to sharing rib-tickling memes, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor is quite active on social media. It is reported that she loves browsing the internet and her social networking accounts whenever she is free.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is not her first serial

The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant marked her debut in 2010 with Star Plus' Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. But it was 2011's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai with which she rose to fame. She also played a pivotal character in the 2010s another popular show Behenein.

READ | Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai: Throwback To Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's 'sister Tale'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.