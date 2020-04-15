Nia Sharma Next Wants A Tutorial On Cleaning Toilet From Celebs Posting Mopping Clips

Television actor Nia Sharma is currently entertaining the audience with her gripping performance in Ekta Kapoor's super-fantasy series Naagin. Apart from her Naagin avatar, Nia Sharma is also a social sensation, as her posts time and again set the internet ablaze. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Nia Sharma has a special request for celebrities who keep posting their mopping and cleaning videos on social media.

Nia Sharma now wants a toilet cleaning tutorial from celebs

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram on Tuesday night, April 14, and shared a post with a request penned on it. The 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actor's post said, "Now that house chores videos are being over-done on Insta, can we please get a tutorial on how to clean the toilet with Harpic". The caption said, "We've seen cooking and mopping a lot! New things now please!

Meanwhile, on April 14, Nia Sharma shared a heartwarming caption, with a sassy video for Anita Hassanandani, on the occasion of her birthday. In the clip, the duo can be seen dancing at their enthusiastic best. Nia Sharma captioned this: "And this shall forever remain our signature style and the best memory of us". Check out the video here.

Nia Sharma also took up the 'singing challenge' and shared a throwback fun-video. Check out the video here:

