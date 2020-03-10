Nia Sharma's Glamourous Outfits To Take Cues From For Clubbing Nights, See Pics

Nia Sharma is one of the most influential social media stars. Apart from her small-screen appearances, Nia Sharma is also rocking the fashion world with her style statements. The Naagin 4 actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The TV star also enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Check out Nia Sharma's best clubbing outfits:

Nia Sharma's clubbing outfits

Here, Nia Sharma donned a black one-sided shoulder mini dress. She left her wavy hair open and wore nude makeup and red lipstick to complete her look. The Naagin star paired the short dress with white boots that complemented her outfit.

In this post, Nia Sharma wore a white netted body con tucked in a glamours frilly skirt. The outfit can be worn for a party and also for a beach walk. Nia opted for minimal accessories.

The Jamai Raja actor opted for a two-piece outfit consisting of a black Chinese collar shirt which was paired with similar coloured shorts. To go with it, she tied her hair tied and opted for nude makeup. Her black shorts were teamed up with a quirky belt. She completed her look with white thigh-high boots.

In this post, Nia Sharma sported a black backless jumpsuit with grace. She teamed up the jumpsuit with black boots.

Here, Nia Sharma sported an all-black look. She stunned in a black sleeveless bodycon top tucked in baggy denim pants. To complete the sporty look, Nia Sharma opted for a chain belt and black sneakers.

Promo Image Credits - Nia Sharma's Instagram

