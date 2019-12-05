When Nia Sharma Amped Up The Glam Quotient While Showcasing Beachy Vibes

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked-about actors on social media today. She is known to make heads turn with all her stunning looks, as she embraces any attire with sheer boldness. Nia reportedly earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. The Naagin 4 actor’s social media handle is a paradise for many who love her style game. The actor also seems very passionate about exploring beaches and trying on new beach-wears. Here are her best pictures that give us major vacation goals.

Nia Sharma’s best beach pictures

On November 12, Nia Sharma posted a fun-video wearing a white skirt and bralette on the beach. Sharma oozed glamour in her frilly skirt. With a flower on her hair, she looked stunning by the beach.

Earlier in November, the Naagin 3 actor sported a red bikini beneath a white netted shrug. All eyes were on her quirky sunglasses and furry footwear. She captioned the photo saying, ‘Next vacay seems unlikely, so trip on old ones #bluesky’.

Earlier in August, Nia Sharma shared a series of photographs sporting an all-white beach attire. She opted for the beachy waves hairstyle too. Wearing nude makeup, the Naagin 3 actor's pictures looked poised and bold.

In the next picture, Nia Sharma again sported a white bodysuit while performing water activities at the beach. This time, Nia opted for messy curls and bold makeup. She captioned the photo saying, 'Running away from boring lectures and conversations like'. Many popular faces from the industry have dropped their comments on her picture.

Have a look at Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 promo video here

Dekhiye do zindagiyon ki uljhi hui taqdeer ki kahani, #Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel mein, 14th December se Sat-Sun 8 PM. @Theniasharma @jasminbhasin @veejay_k pic.twitter.com/DRyO3IpuoX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2019

