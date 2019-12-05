The Debate
When Nia Sharma Amped Up The Glam Quotient While Showcasing Beachy Vibes

Television News

Nia Sharma is known for her scintillating looks and classy outfits. Check out these best looks of Nia Sharma in which she showed her love for beaches and blue

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked-about actors on social media today. She is known to make heads turn with all her stunning looks, as she embraces any attire with sheer boldness. Nia reportedly earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. The Naagin 4 actor’s social media handle is a paradise for many who love her style game. The actor also seems very passionate about exploring beaches and trying on new beach-wears. Here are her best pictures that give us major vacation goals.

Nia Sharma’s best beach pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

On November 12, Nia Sharma posted a fun-video wearing a white skirt and bralette on the beach. Sharma oozed glamour in her frilly skirt. With a flower on her hair, she looked stunning by the beach.

Also Read | Naagin 4 Star Jasmin Bhasin Talks About Her Off-screen Friendship With Nia Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Earlier in November, the Naagin 3 actor sported a red bikini beneath a white netted shrug. All eyes were on her quirky sunglasses and furry footwear. She captioned the photo saying, ‘Next vacay seems unlikely, so trip on old ones #bluesky’.

Also Read | Naagin 4 Lead Nia Sharma Shares Her Character's First Look Through Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Earlier in August, Nia Sharma shared a series of photographs sporting an all-white beach attire. She opted for the beachy waves hairstyle too. Wearing nude makeup, the Naagin 3 actor's pictures looked poised and bold. 

Also Read | Nia Sharma: Ethnic Outfits Of The Naagin 4 Actor To Inspire You

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

In the next picture, Nia Sharma again sported a white bodysuit while performing water activities at the beach. This time, Nia opted for messy curls and bold makeup. She captioned the photo saying, 'Running away from boring lectures and conversations like'. Many popular faces from the industry have dropped their comments on her picture. 

Have a look at Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 promo video here

Also Read | Nia Sharma: Naagin 4 Actor Opens Up About Her Personal Life And Relationship

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
