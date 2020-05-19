Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria Or Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani: Who's The Better 'Naagin' Duo?

The popular supernatural television series Naagin, helmed by Ekta Kapoor, has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screen from the past three seasons with fourth season streaming currently. The fourth installment, Naagin 4 has also topped the ratings charts, all thanks to the gripping storyline and the interesting cast including Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot.

Mouni Roy - Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma - Vijayendra Kumeria are two Naagin duos that have stolen the fans' hearts with their notable on-screen chemistry. Having said so, check out who between Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria and Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani is the better Naagin duo.

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani:

The first season of Naagin had Mouni Roy romancing Arjun Bijlani. The duo's chemistry was what fans loved watching on the small screen every weekend. Naagin season one was a tremendous hit. The series ruled for a longer time. The storyline of the series was based on a Naagin who wanted to avenge the murder of her parents, but she instead fell in love with the son of the murderer.

Naagin ranked at the number one position in the first week of its launch. Naagin 2 as well, wiped out the hugely successful Brahmarakshas from Top 5. According to the data released by BARC India for Week October 8-14, Naagin 2 had opened with 13848 impressions*.

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria:

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria are from the lastest season, Naagin 4. Vijayendra Kumeria has been successfully winning hearts as Dev Parikh in Naagin 4. The actor’s chemistry with Nia Sharma, who plays the role of Brinda, has also caught everybody’s attention. Popularly known as #BrinDev, this Naagin Jodi is quite a hit on-screen.

On the ratings front, Naagin 4 has been winning the hearts since the beginning. The soap opera has been raking in a decent TRP for its interesting storyline and a powerful ensemble of cast. According to the recent BARC/TRP reports, Naagin 4 has managed to occupy the seventh place followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the eighth spot. Both the shows have managed to fetch 2.4 ratings.

