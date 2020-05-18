Nia Sharma Condoles Manmeet Grewal's Death, Throws Light On The Issue Of Non-payment

Television actor Manmeet Grewal recently committed suicide owing to the financial crisis that he was facing. His sad demise made a number of people speak up about the issue of loss of pay and loss of a job that people in most industries have been facing. Actor Nia Sharma also posted about the unfortunate incident as she urged the producers to look into the payments to be made to the many actors working on their entertainment pieces.

Nia Sharma posts about the issue of unpaid wages

Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to send out her condolences to television actor Manmeet Grewal who committed suicide due to loss of job and financial burden. She broke the news of his sad demise while she had a request to make to the production houses who have not been paying their cast and crew. Nia Sharma put up a picture of him while she had a few things to express in the caption for the post.

She wrote that even though she did not know the actor personally, the news of him committing suicide owing to a financial crisis is extremely disturbing. She also pointed out that it is not just he who was facing this problem at the moment. She wrote about a few of her friends who have not been paid in the past year and have been struggling to make ends meet due to mounting EMIs and other dues. She mentioned that the unprecedented time that people have been going through has been putting a lot of people in a tough spot as there is no guarantee as to when work will resume due to which everyone seems to be losing patience.

Read Nia Sharma Or Nayanthara, Whose Holographic Style Statement Do We Love More?

Also read Nia Sharma Or Alia Bhatt | Who Wore The Red Ensemble Better?

Nia Sharma wrote that she completely understands the tough situation that producers have been going through as well. She shed some light on the immense losses they have been facing while they also have to pay the cast and crew members. She also thanked them for creating job opportunities for various artists over the years. Nia Sharma continued by making a request to the producers and other professionals who work on the top of the work chart to make payments to actors and daily wagers especially in the current times as having a minimum amount of money is extremely necessary for survival. She also wished she had enough money to help a few people herself. Have a look at the post made on Nia Sharma’s Instagram here.

Read Nia Sharma & Alia Bhatt Look Drop Dead Gorgeous In Similar Kind Of Ruffled Gowns; See Pics

Also read When Nia Sharma Spoke About Her Success, Journey In Industry & How Far She's Come

Image Courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.