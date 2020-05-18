Nia Sharma To Divyanka Tripathi: These TV Celebs Burn The Floor In Red Sarees

Be it any event, Television personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning sarees. All the TV industry actors are well-known for their fashion sense and style statements that they keep updating as per the latest fashion trends. They pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a saree, gown, or any other dress. Flaunting their designer sarees effortlessly along with the prettiest makeup and hairstyle makes them look perfect. Hence, here are some popular TV actors, from Nia Sharma to Divyanka Tripathi who aced the red saree look to the T.

Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, and others who flaunted red sarees gorgeously

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is rocking this red saree with a golden shimmery border. She aced the red saree look by pairing it with a Gotta Pati work blouse with a deep v-neck style. Nia Sharma's hairstyle of middle-parted long big curled hair goes perfectly with her saree look. Along with heavy makeup, Nia Sharma complimented the red saree look with long golden Zhumkas. She wore this saree for her Naagin serial shooting.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi stunned the plain saree look with an off-shoulder blouse and 3/4th sleeves. She aced the red saree look with minimal accessories, consisting of only heavy Chudda, golden earrings, and Mangalsutra. Divyanka Tripathi completed the look with heavy makeup and bun hairstyle with Gajra.

Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in this frilled designer red saree look. She paired her plain saree with a 3/4th sleeve blouse which has checks design on it. With minimal accessories, she marked her red saree look with the evergreen red lipstick.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna posed in this red saree with a gorgeous back lace designer blouse which also had a one-side off-shouldered pattern. Along with the plain saree, Karishma Tanna aced the look with her hoop earrings and open hairstyle.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani aced the same saree look as Nia Sharma did in the Naagin serial. The Gotta Pati blouse with plain saree looks stunning on Anita Hassanandani.

Anita Hassanandani flaunting her love for saree in this picture. She is wearing an off-shoulder blouse and sequin red saree with hoop earrings.

Anita Hassanandani is known for her stylish and designer blouse patterns in the TV industry. Her fashion sense is just impeccable as is evident from the below picture. The saree has a floral work, which she has paired with a designer lace blouse. Anita Hassanandani ended the look with curly hairstyle and small stud earrings.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is acing her red saree look with sleeveless boat neck style blouse. It is a plain saree paired with designer Juttis. Shivangi Joshi complemented the look with her gorgeous curly hairstyle.

